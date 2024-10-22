Frances Keyton will MC Little Wander’s next Comedy Club at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
On 30 October at 8pm, Frances will be joined by Runi Talwar and Jack Campbell.
As the offspring of a father known for his ventures into the realm of erotica writing, Frances adds a dash of cheeky charm to her performances.
A standout talent, Frances was a semi finalist at Soho Comedy Labs Plus 2023, a finalist for the West End New Act of the Year 2022 and Max Turner Prize 2022.
Her infectious humour has also earned her spots on esteemed platforms like the Leicester Square New Comedian of the Year 2022 and the Funny Women Awards 2021 shortlist.
Having recently moved from Sydney to London, Runi is an exciting up-and-coming stand-up comedian and writer with a unique brand of canny irreverent comedy.
Alongside being an award-nominated stand-up comedian, Runi is an accomplished improviser, being among the first graduating class of Improv Theatre Sydney as well as training at iO Chicago and Second City.
As a writer, Runi has written for ABC Australia, SBS Australia in addition to TV and radio panel shows such as Hypothetical, Have I Got News For You, The Now Show and BBC News Quiz.
Jack Campbell began performing stand-up whilst at De Montfort University, Leicester in 2010 and has been performing regularly since. He performed his one-man show at the Edinburgh Festival in 2015 and 2016 and has performed across Europe in Germany, Estonia, Finland and Latvia as well as further afield in Australia.
English Comedian Of The Year 2014, Jack was shortlisted for the BBC Radio New Comedy Award Final 2014.
Tickets are now on sale now.
The comedy club is for those over 12.