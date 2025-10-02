Aberystwyth Comedy Festival returns Friday, 3 October to Sunday 5 October, bringing big hitters from across the UK comedy scene and beyond to the coastal town.
This year's event will all be set within a centralised festival hub at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Names include: James Acaster, Stewart Lee, Sophie Duker, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Mark Steel, Celya AB, Olga Koch, Joe Kent-Walters, Rob Auton, Sam Nicoresti & more!
Brought to you by Little Wander, the same team behind the renowned Machynlleth Comedy Festival.
Over 40 shows have been announced and all tickets are on sale now.
Among the latest names announced are Sophie Duker, Joe Kent-Walters, Olga Koch, Jin Hao Li and Stuart Goldsmith who will be joined by a host of established names and rising stars across six stages throughout the weekend.
With acts fresh from sell-out Edinburgh fringe runs, new and exciting ‘work in progress’ shows from festival favourites, family-friendly performances, a live radio record for the BBC, and more, there’s something for everyone.
The new location marks a major shift from previous years, when the festival was spread across various venues, dotted around the town. This exciting new change allows organisers to take over the Aberystwyth Arts Centre for three days to build a more vibrant festival experience for attendees, in one dedicated space – and responds to the financial challenges currently faced by festivals across the UK.
With all shows now on sale and in its seventh year, Aberystwyth Comedy Festival continues working with HYNT, a national access scheme for venues across Wales to ensure there is a consistent offer available for audience members with impairment or specific access needs.
The festival is proud to be part of such a scheme and hope to continue improving festival accessibility. Further information through the ticketing website.
Unlike most UK festivals with expensive ticket prices, each comedy show is individually priced, ranging from £5-£28, and some are even free.
Festival organisers, Little Wander, say they are committed to making the event as affordable and accessible as possible.
