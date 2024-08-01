Aberystwyth Comedy Festival returns this October - and tickets are available now.
The festival will bring big hitters including Frank Skinner to Aberystwyth from 3-6 October.
Organised by Little Wander, the team behind Machynlleth Comedy Festival, this year's event is the biggest yet with the addition of an extra night of comedy, and big name acts you won’t forget.
Comic legend Frank Skinner will kick off the festival on Thursday night with his critically acclaimed new stand-up show, ‘30 Years of Dirt’. Rounding off the weekend on Sunday evening Simon Amstell will preview new work.
Over the weekend the festival will feature over 100 performances, including shows from, Shaparak Khorsandi, Angela Barnes, Robin Morgan, Celya AB, Alison Spittle, Daliso Chaponda, Chloe Petts to name a few, and the eagerly-awaited Aberystwyth Comedy Festival Showcases drawing comedy enthusiasts from far and wide to this charming seaside setting. With acts fresh from sell-out Edinburgh fringe runs, new and exciting ‘work in progress’ shows, from festival favourites, family-friendly performances, radio records, showcases, workshops, street performances and more, there’s something for everyone.
One of the first to be added to the festival’s line-up, renowned Welsh comedian Kiri Pritchard-Mclean, hits the stage with her Peacock tour for a joyous and uplifting show.
Recorded in front of a live audience at Aberystwyth Comedy Festival as part of Kiri’s Comedy Club on BBC Radio Wales, Live from the Commodore Cinema presents the cream of the Welsh and UK comedy scene. And that’s not all, audiences at the festival and further afield will be able to tune into Little Wander Radio across the weekend with DJ sets from comedians performing at the event.
With all shows now on sale and in its sixth year, Aberystwyth Comedy Festival continues working with HYNT, a national access scheme for venues across Wales to ensure there is a consistent offer available for audience members with impairment or specific access needs. The festival is proud to be part of this scheme and hopes to continue improving festival accessibility. Further information and tickets are available at https://abercomedyfest.co.uk