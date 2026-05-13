Aberdyfi’s ‘Slip to The Brit’ Beach Race has raised £1,600 for the Wales Air Ambulance and the Search and Rescue Dog Association (SARDA).
The Saturday, 2 May race was the fourth organised by the Britannia Inn Aberdyfi owners.
The pub’s Seona said this year was the biggest yet, and she thanked “everyone who went to so much effort with costumes, donations and some amazing fancy dress” including Dave Clarke as Scooby Doo who walked all four miles in that hot costume, collection bucket in hand.
Mark Williams and Nicola Waterman, the Sausage dog couple, Jon Toomey, Stuart Manley who ran the race in 40 minutes, Lewis Sayes for the music, Wye valley for donating a cask of HPA, and Urban Fox Videographer were also mentioned.
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