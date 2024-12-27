Internationally renowned dance-circus company Motionhouse return to Aberystwyth Arts Centre with their brand-new production, ‘Hidden’.
The production premieres at Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry, in February 2025, before heading off on tour across the UK and Europe.
‘Hidden’ will explore how, in an increasingly divided world, light can come out of darkness in times of crisis.
At times narrative, and at others abstract, ‘Hidden’ is a powerful blend of art forms. At the cutting edge of live performance and digital integration, gravity-defying choreography, a pulsing soundscape and a shape-shifting set are drawn together by digital projections into a living film. In this shadowy world, can hidden voices ultimately push through to the light?
Building on the successes of previous productions, this show further develops the company’s unique dance-circus language, absorbing elements from other physical forms and fusing them into a distinctive and visceral movement language, where breathtaking dance melts effortlessly into thrilling circus feats.
The show has been conceived and directed by Kevin Finnan, and the assistant director is Daniel Massarella. The performers and co-creators are Alex De La Bastide, Olly Bell, Llewelyn Brown, Dylan Davies, Blair Moore, Sophie O'Leary and Beth Pattison.
A spectacular and unforgettable production.
‘Hidden’ is co-commissioned by Warwick Arts Centre, Birmingham Hippodrome and FABRIC. Created with support from the John Ellerman Foundation and the UK’s innovation agency, Innovate UK.
Motionhouse is supported using public funding by Arts Council England and is a Birmingham Hippodrome Associate Company.
Please contact the Arts Centre to book if you have any access needs that will require suitable seating or if you need a designated wheelchair space.