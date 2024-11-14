A Ceredigion festival has been nominated for a national award.
TRANSFORM festival at Aberystwyth Arts Centre has been shortlisted in the ‘Best New Festival’ category for the UK Festival Awards 2024.
The festival, which is a collaboration between FOCUS Wales and Aberystwyth Arts Centre, is described as “a unique audio-visual exploration that brings together a line-up of both established and up and coming bands and musicians from across Wales”.
The inaugural festival took place across multiple stages in the arts centre in February 2024, where headline acts included Gruff Rhys, Gwenno, Adwaith, Gallops, Cerys Hafana and Sage Todz, and it was a complete sell out.
Arts Centre Deputy Director Louise Amery is delighted with the nomination.
She said: “We’re chuffed to bits that Trawsnewid has been shortlisted for an award in it’s very first year.
“It was such a brilliant weekend, and being able to give a platform to the amazing talent available across Wales was a real privilege.
“It’s great to be working with the fantastic Focus Wales team again for the 2025 festival which promises to be just as exciting!”
FOCUS Wales’ own festival was also shortlisted in the ‘Emerging Talent Initiative’ category, so it’s a double celebration in Wrexham. Director Andy Jones said:
“Being shortlisted for two Awards is great for FOCUS Wales, and is also recognition for the real buzz that’s coming out of the music scene in Wales at the moment. There’s such variety and diversity, it’s really exciting to be part of it, and to be able to champion Welsh music.”
Tickets are already on sale for the 2025 Trawsnewid festival which will run from 21-22 February.
Audiences can expect a weekend filled with incredible music and amazing visuals, with headliners CVC and Fat Dog, alongside a line-up that includes Adjua, Afro Cluster, Ani Glass, Das Koolies, Eye, Gillie, Ffenest, Islet, Kizzy Crawford, Mace the Great, Mari Mathias, Melin Melyn, Mellt, Pys Melyn, Red Telephone, Seazoo, Tara Bandito, guest DJs and more! Festival tickets are available now at www.aberystwythartscentre.co.uk.