Star of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2024 and ‘MasterChef’ Champion, Wynne Evans, is coming to Aberystwyth on 19 December (8pm).
The concert features Christmas hits and songs from Wynne’s debut album, ‘A Song in My Heart’, which shot to Number 1 in the classical album charts.
Now a household name, Wynne is a host on BBC Radio Wales and regularly features as Gio Compario in the Go Compare TV Commercials.
Wynne has performed as the principal tenor with the Welsh National Opera, appearing at Covent Garden’s Royal Opera House, Opera De Lyon in Paris and The Metropolitan Opera House in New York.
He received critical acclaim for his Royal Albert Hall performance as Piangi in the 25th anniversary concert of ‘The Phantom of the Opera’.
Performing an array of the most popular arias, musical theatre hits and popular classics, Wynne will be on stage with a live band and guest vocalists.
This is a night not to be missed!
From 19-22 December, Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s Upper Youth Theatre breathe new life into a Charles Dickens’ classic.
Mark Gatiss' thrilling adaptation of ‘A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story’ has performances at 7pm Thursday-Saturday and 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.
It's Christmas Eve. As the cold, bleak night draws in, the penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge is confronted by the spirit of his former business partner, Jacob Marley. Bound in chains as punishment for a lifetime of greed, the unearthly figure explains it isn't too late for Scrooge to change his miserly ways in order to escape the same fate. This spine-tingling adaptation is faithful to Dickens' original.
Immerse yourself in the festive spirit with this hauntingly beautiful performance, perfect for the whole family (recommended 6-plus).