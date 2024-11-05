Welsh comedian Elis James is getting ready to perform at Aberystwyth Arts Centre for the third time in three months.
He will perform the Welsh-language stand-up show he presented in September and October in the venue’s performance studio on Wednesday, 13 November (7pm).
Advertised strictly for those aged 14-plus, a support act will perform for 30 minutes. Following the interval, Elis will perform for 60-70 minutes.
The star of S4C’s ‘Cic Lan Yr Archif’, Radio 5 Live’s ‘The Elis James and John Robins show’ and Sky's ‘Fantasy Football League’ will talk about his experiences as a Welshman in London (AKA abroad), growing up in Carmarthenshire, and his attempts to take himself out of his comfort zone…
Elis is a Welsh comedian, broadcaster and actor, known for his weekly radio show and podcast for BBC Radio 5 Live, his football punditry and presenting, and his TV acting roles. James's first language is Welsh and he performs stand-up in English and Welsh.