On Wednesday, 14 February Little Wander present the New Welsh Wave Comedy Tour hosted by Kiri Pritchard-McLean.
It’s touring all over Wales with different comedians, but the first night is in Aberystwyth and features Anna Thomas, Bella Humphries, Tadiwa Mahlunge, and Mel Owen.
The show moves to Tywyn’s Magic Lantern Cinema on Thursday, 14 February, and Sara Hulls from the venue said: “We are really excited about it as live comedy is something we are really keen to get off the ground in Tywyn.
“This event will be a night of welsh comedy and amazing home grown talent. It’s hosted by the fabulous Kiri Pritchard-Mclean and features four other Welsh comedians.
“The Magic Lantern is really growing as a venue and becoming much more than a cinema. We are really excited to be given the opportunity to host such a fantastic live event.”
Since founding the Machynlleth Comedy Festival in 2010 Little Wander has gone on to work with the biggest names in stand-up.
The company now tours the likes of James Acaster, Bridget Christie, Nish Kumar, Jen Brister, Kiri Pritchard-McLean.
They have created the Aberystwyth Comedy Festival, continue to curate The Last Laugh Stage at Green Man and have produced several TV and radio projects for the BBC.
Now working in conjunction with Creative Wales, the New Welsh Wave tour will be making 15 stops, bringing you the freshest voices in Welsh comedy alongside some of the nation’s favourite comics.
Each date will showcase four acts with one of regular hosts Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Robin Morgan and Leroy Brito at the helm.
Get ready for a snapshot of Wales’ emerging talent as they share the stage with household names in a night that promises laughs from the left-field all personally picked by Little Wander.
Visit www.littlewander.co.uk for more information.
As well as Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Wednesday, 14 February, the tour will visit other venues across the Cambrian News region including Tywyn’s Magic Lantern Cinema on Thursday, 15 February; Galeri Caernarfon on Friday, 16 February; Neuadd Dwyfor Pwllheli on Friday, 8 March; Pontio, Bangor, on Saturday, 9 March; and Cardigan’s Mwldan on Sunday, 17 March.