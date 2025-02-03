The National Library of Wales invite you to meet Mo Hassan, Ali Goolyad and Kyle Legall - the photographer, poet and painter behind new works created for the ‘Changemakers’ exhibition.
The exhibition is built on Mohamed Amin’s images of influential people that led the march to nationhood and freedom, such as Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X, but also showcases the work of three contemporary artists – the Welsh Egyptian photographer, Mo Hassan; the Welsh Somali poet, actor and community activist, Ali Goolyad; and the Black Welsh artist and writer, director and creator Kyle Legall – and their creative response to the images.
‘Creating Changemakers - Meet the Artists’ takes place at the library’s DRWM on Wednesday, 12 February at 1pm.
This is an English language event.