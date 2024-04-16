The mayor of Aberystwyth has organised a concert to raise money for charity.
Kerry Ferguson’s concert takes place on Friday, 26 April at Aberystwyth Arts Centre (7.30pm).
MC for the night is Sara Gibson with music from Rhys Taylor & Band, Elen Pencwm and Adran Aberystwyth.
Tickets are £15 (£10 concessions) with all profits going to Hafan y Waun, Kerry’s charity of the year.
“The reason I chose Hafan y Waun,” said Kerry, “was because I lost my nain to dementia during the 2021 election campaign - her funeral was the day before polling – and I decided when I became Deputy Mayor in May 2021 that I’d try my best to raise money for dementia care when I became Mayor. Hafan y Waun was a natural choice for me.”
Kerry has raised over £1,000 through donations at Mayor Making last year, a quiz at the Ship & Castle and a Christmas Concert in St Michael’s.
“I’m hoping we can raise more on the 26th,” she added.