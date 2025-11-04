Welsh Songs such as ‘Cân Wladgarol Y Marchog’ by Dr. Joseph Parry, the first Professor of Music at Aberystwyth, as well as the duet, ‘La Ci Darem La Mano’ from Mozart’s ‘Don Giovanni’ and the haunting Trio, ‘Angiol Di Pace’, ‘Angel of Peace’, from Bellini’s Opera, ‘Beatrice Di Tenda’ will also be heard. Songs will be interspersed by instrumental interludes. Light refreshments will be served during the interval. Entry £10 at the door.