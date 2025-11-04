AberOpera’s next concert takes place at 7pm on Friday, 21 November at Aberystwyth’s Holy Trinity Church.
The programme, suitable for all ages, features popular opera choruses, duets and solos, including Handel’s ‘Zadok the Priest’, Verdi’s ‘Hebrew Slaves Chorus’, and the ‘Halleluiah (Easter Chorus)’ from the opera Cavalleria Rusticana by Mascagni.
Welsh Songs such as ‘Cân Wladgarol Y Marchog’ by Dr. Joseph Parry, the first Professor of Music at Aberystwyth, as well as the duet, ‘La Ci Darem La Mano’ from Mozart’s ‘Don Giovanni’ and the haunting Trio, ‘Angiol Di Pace’, ‘Angel of Peace’, from Bellini’s Opera, ‘Beatrice Di Tenda’ will also be heard. Songs will be interspersed by instrumental interludes. Light refreshments will be served during the interval. Entry £10 at the door.
