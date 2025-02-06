Over the past few months, the Aberystwyth-based singing group AberOpera has received many invitations to sing at private concerts.
Locations include Llanerchaeron for the Ceredigion Association of National Trust Members and volunteers, and Hospice at Home at Plas Antaron, Aberystwyth.
The group was also delighted to sing at a 102nd birthday concert for Bettina Collingwood who, for many years, trained the nurses of Bronglais Hospital.
Their next public concert is at 7pm on Friday, 21 February, at Holy Trinity Church, Aberystwyth, and members very much hope to see you there!
AberOpera was formed over 12 years ago. The group perform operatic solos, songs, duets, and ensembles at charity concerts in Aberystwyth and the surrounding areas.