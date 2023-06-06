Gwenllian daughter of Gruffydd (1100-1136) was the daughter of Gruffudd ap Cynan, Prince of Gwynedd. She married Gruffydd ap Rhys, Prince of Deheubarth and her ‘patriotic revolt’ against the Normans and subsequent death in battle at Kidwelly Castle contributed to the Great Revolt of 1136. Gwenllian is the only woman of the medieval period who is known to have led a Welsh army into battle.