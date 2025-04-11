A new exhibition has officially been opened at the National Library of Wales.
The Byd Bach Aber photography Exhibition, which celebrates the characters and community of Aberystwyth with displays at the National Library, Aberystwyth Arts Centre and Ceredigion Museum, received its official opening on Tuesday, 8 April.
Members of the local community attended.
Music by Robin Huw Bowen and a poem read by Eurig Salisbury contributed to the special evening, organised to celebrate this exhibition of portrait photographs by photographer Bruce Cardwell.
Self-confessed ‘people-watcher’ Bruce wanted not just to record people, but to also celebrate the vibrant individuality of the characters that make the small town of Aberystwyth unique.
Bruce said: "It was lovely to see so many of the local community at the launch. Byd Bach Aber is about the people of Aberystwyth, and for the people of Aberystwyth, so it was a pleasure to see happy faces posing beside photographs of themselves displayed in an important exhibition."
"The launch in the National Library of my Byd Bach Aber project marked a high-water point in my photographic career, such an affirmation and appreciation of my work was beyond what I could have imagined receiving.
“The warm informal atmosphere and sensitive understanding of my creative intent was quite emotionally moving, and Eurig Salisbury's brilliant poetic imagery beautifully represented the ethos of the whole project.
“The support of the National Library, Ceredigion Museum and the Arts Centre has combined to produce something special, and hopefully lasting, for Aberystwyth."
Aberystwyth will come alive with the different collections of the Byd Bach Aber photographs, which will be on display at the three venues listed above, and also at Bronglais Hospital, and many shops and businesses in Aberystwyth this summer.
There will also be a series of events and activities to accompany the exhibition.