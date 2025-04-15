An exhibition celebrating 40 years of railway heritage preservation is set to arrive at the Vale of Rheidol Railway next month.
From 7-16 May, ‘40 Years of Transformation’ showcases the Railway Heritage Trust's (RHT) dedication to restoring and maintaining the UK's historic railway architecture.
The exhibition features 40 notable projects funded by the RHT, highlighting the transformation of railway structures across the country.
One standout project is the relocation and restoration of the ornate entrance from the former South Eastern Railway offices at London Bridge Station.
Originally at risk of demolition during redevelopment, this architectural gem was carefully dismantled and transported to Aberystwyth, where it now serves as the grand entrance to the Vale of Rheidol exhibition hall.
“We are very proud to have this wonderful piece of railway heritage at the heart of our railway,” said Llyr ap Iolo, General Manager of the Vale of Rheidol Railway.
“It's a great contrast to the narrow-gauge steam locomotives we operate, but it's all part of our rich railway history,” he added.
The exhibition is part of a national tour, having already visited London Waterloo and Bristol Temple Meads, and will continue to York and Edinburgh Waverley stations.
It offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore the stories behind the preservation of Britain's railway heritage.
Entry to the exhibition is included with Vale of Rheidol train tickets. Those wishing to visit the museum only, can purchase tickets online or at the booking office.
The Railway Heritage Trust is a not-for-profit company which awards grants to buildings and structures of railway heritage which are listed or in conservation areas, and which are Network Rail assets.
The Vale of Rheidol Railway runs from Aberystwyth to Devil’s Bridge.
For more information and to book tickets, visit the railway website: www.rheidolrailway.co.uk.