“The iconic series Fideo 9 on S4C played a key role in the development of the Welsh music video, producing around four new videos every week when they were on air (1988- 1991). Bandit was on air between 2004 and 2011, and Lŵp has been offering a cross-platform stage for Welsh music since 2019. We are also now in a new era where artists are increasingly likely to create their own videos independently and promote them on various social media streams.”