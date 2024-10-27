A video installation celebrating the rich legacy of Aberystwyth Lifeboat Station can be seen at Aberystwyth Arts Centre and Ceredigion Museum.
‘Rescue Through the Ages’ has two screens, exploring the experiences and memories of both past and present crew members, highlighting their dedication and bravery.
Artist filmmaker Simon Clode, in colaboration with Deryncoch, proudly present the installation in the same year that the RNLI celebrates its 200th anniversary. Aberystwyth has maintained a lifeboat for an impressive 181 of those years, highlighting a long legacy of lifesaving at sea.
This installation blends documentary storytelling, personal introspection, and an homage to the tempestuous nature of the sea. Set in a coastal town where the ocean's moods can shift dramatically, the work reflects both the beauty and peril of maritime life. As more people flock to the coast to enjoy the seaside, the RNLI's mission becomes increasingly vital, underscoring the growing need for safety and vigilance.
Through a thoughtful interplay of visuals and narratives, Simon captures the authenticity of human experiences, inviting audiences to connect with the profound stories behind each rescue. Employing elements of Russian montage, he contrasts visuals and narratives to evoke emotional resonance and deepen viewer engagement.
‘Rescue Through the Ages’ not only honours the legacy of the lifeboat station but also encourages reflection on themes of duty, sacrifice, and the enduring bond between humanity and the ever-changing sea.
The installation is at Aberystwyth Arts Centre until Thursday, 7 November and Ceredigion Museum until January 2025.
Created by Simon Clode, the piece has been producer by Jacob Gough of Deryncoch with cinematography by Matt Smith, Simon Clode and Leon Underwood. The drone footage is by Joby Newson and Peter Irvine with audio recordings by Simon Clode and Oliver Morris.
The assistant producer is Megan West.
Deryncoch (translates as Redbird), founded in November 2022 out of director Jacob Gough’s 20+ years of working in the arts and events sector, provides services to the Arts and Culture sector.
‘Rescue Through the Ages’ has been funded by Arts Council of Wales and RNLI Aberystwyth Crew Fund.