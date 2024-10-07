Tales of 6th century Myrddin in the forest of Celyddon, and the revealing of the location of his wild sanctuary by writer Nikolai Tolstoy in his book ‘The Quest for Merlin’, activated a yearning in Milly to visit that place, and to enrich her storytelling with the imagery, energy and insights received there. Further explorations have led to discoveries around the relationship of the story locations to ancient ceremonial sites in Wales and to the Earth energies that converge in those places.