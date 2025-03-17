Congratulations to everyone involved in Penglais School’s production of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’.
I was lucky to see the show twice, on 6 and 7 March, when two talented casts took to the stage to give their all to this magnificent musical.
Teachers Barrie Stott and Rachel Rhys, the show’s director and musical director, were spoilt for choice when it came to casting - such is the talent on offer - that they were almost able to cast every role twice.
Performing as Mushnik and The Plant throughout the run were Owen Jac Roberts and Alys Jones who delivered fantastically mature performances. Owen’s timing and energy was mesmerising and Alys’ fantastic voice impressed throughout.
Tobenna Okoro and Leo Price delivered different, but equally charming, powerful performances of Seymour, the nerdy florist’s assistant whose fortunes change when he finds “a strange and interesting plant”. They both relished the role and delighted audiences, as did Eowyn Vaughan and Rose Tiddeman who both sensitively took on the part of Audrey, the abused girlfriend of Orin Scrivello, DDS!
Crystal, Ronette and Chiffon were portrayed by Freya Kelly, Lucy Egan, Danielle Kelly-Honey, Alisha Aydogmus, Chloe Scarrott and Drizzle Thomas who harmonised with each other well and moved across the stage with ease.
The dentist was played by Jona Williams and Osian Jewell who, once again, made the part their own with very good and very individual performances.
Charlie Land threatened to steal the show one night with his many wonderful cameos, and the entire cast and crew on both nights delivered a great show.
The talent on stage and off is being nurtured brilliantly by Plascrug School and Aberystwyth Arts Centre, the Wardens and Ceredigion Music Service with whom many also perform/train. I look forward to seeing what these youngsters perform next, and where their talents take them.