Dr. Feelgood and Nine Below Zero are coming to Aberystwyth.
Formed on Canvey Island in Essex in the early 1970s Dr. Feelgood remain one of the most popular and exciting live rhythm and blues acts in the world.
The raw and uncompromising style of their performance resulted in the album ‘Stupidity’ that immediately went to number one in the UK charts.
Dr. Feelgood have also enjoyed global success with a string of hit singles including ‘Roxette’, ‘Back In The Night’, ‘Milk and Alcohol’, ‘Down at the Doctors’, ‘She Does It right’, ‘Going Back Home’ and ‘See You Later Alligator’ ,which gave the group their first gold record.
The current line up features the rhythm section Kevin Morris on drums and Phil Mitchell on bass (both 35 years), Gordon Russell on guitar, and Robert Kane (formerly of The Animals) the most recent addition, joining in 1999.
The band continues to tour extensively throughout the world and is coming to Aberystwyth Arts Centre with Nine Below Zero.
The UK-based Rhythm ‘n’ Blues group has been delighting crowds at gigs and festivals for over 40 years
After the critical and public acclaim of the classic debut LP ‘Live at the Marquee’ (1980), the band kept the momentum going with ‘Don’t Point Your Finger’ (1981) before releasing their third and final LP on A&M Records, ‘Third Degree’ (1982).
With the iconic front cover shot by the legendary David Bailey, ‘Third Degree’ is arguably the band's masterpiece from the A&M era.
Nine Below Zero toured with The Who and The Kinks around the time of this LP and also appeared on The Old Grey Whistle Test, and The South Bank Show.
Nine Below Zero are still going strong and the band’s most recent LP, ‘Avalanche’, came out in 2019 to critical acclaim.
See the bands at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 20 December at 8pm.
This is a standing/dancing event. Seats are available in the side balconies to take a break or to opt for seating. If you are a wheelchair user please contact the box office.