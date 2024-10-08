One man, one monster, one glorious dream to single-handedly tell the most famous cult horror story of all time, and absolutely no budget whatsoever. What could possibly go wrong?
‘Frankenstein (On a Budget)’ features one actor, some decidedly dodgy backdrops, lots of weather-based puns, plenty of cardboard props and more hats than you can throw a stick at.
Can our ill-fated doctor build his monstrous creation, play 25 characters, sing a lot of songs, attempt accents from across the world, perform a dance routine, and ultimately save the day in just 60 minutes?
From the creators of the hit comedy action adventure musical ‘War of the Worlds (On a Budget)’, the show features a full soundtrack of new music, with incredible cardboard creations and characters inspired by Mary Shelley and Boris Karloff.
References to horror, gore, flashing lights, the show – which is 60 minutes without an interval – is for 14+.
‘Frankenstein (On a Budget)’ comes to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 16 October (7.45pm).