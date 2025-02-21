Actor and comedian Miles Jupp is bringing his highly acclaimed show, ‘On I Bang’, to Aberystwyth.
Since Miles’ previous tour finished at The London Palladium in 2017, he has played Emperor Francis I in Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’, been in ‘The Full Monty’ on Disney Plus, ‘The Durrells’ and ‘Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?’ on ITV, as well as episodes of Frankie Boyle’s ‘New World Order’ and ‘Have I Got News For You’.
He’s also made an award-winning radio series and he’s published a novel.
Yet one sunny day in the middle of all this, he suddenly suffered a brain seizure. This led to the discovery of a tumour the size of a cherry tomato, and a rather pressing need to undergo major neurosurgery. Obviously, one doesn’t wish to make a big deal of it, but the experience has left him with a story to tell and a few things that he’d like to share with the room. So that’s exactly what he’s doing in his new show, ‘On I Bang’, a tale about surprise, fear, luck, love and qualified medical practitioners.
Miles’ previous tours include the acclaimed ‘Fibber In The Heat’, ‘Miles Jupp is The Chap You’re Thinking Of’ and ‘Songs Of Freedom’.
As an actor, comedian and writer, Miles’ work spans across theatre, film, TV, radio, books and stand up.
Other recent credits include Hugh Laurie’s ITV mini series, ‘Why Didn’t They Ask Evans’, ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’, ‘Trigger Point’, ‘A Very British Scandal’ and ‘Professor T’. Further television credits are ‘Sex Education’, ‘Grantchester’, ‘The Crown’, ‘The Durrells’, ‘Rev.’, ‘A Young Doctor’s Notebook’ and ‘The Thick Of It’.
Miles’ other film credits include ‘Misbehaviour’, ‘The Man Who Invented Christmas’, ‘Rosewater’, ‘The Monuments Men’, ‘The Riot Club’, ‘The Look Of Love’ and ‘Greed’.
See Miles at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, 7 March at 7.30pm.