After a spectacular 2024 that had over 60,000 Tina Turner fans dancing in the aisles, a thrilling tribute to the one and only Tina Turner is coming to Aberystwyth.
What’s Love Got To Do With It? is back. A full-throttle, high-energy celebration of Tina Turner’s legendary 60-year career, packed with the hits that defined decades and set stages ablaze around the world. Featuring a phenomenal live band and jaw-dropping performances, this production captures the essence, fire, and soul of Tina herself, delivering a night of pure rock and soul magic.
From the electrifying Proud Mary and powerhouse River Deep – Mountain High to the anthemic Simply The Best and sultry Private Dancer, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is a journey through the unforgettable songs that made Tina the global icon she remains today.
In the opening act, audiences will be transported to the heart of a live Tina Turner concert, with stunning renditions of unforgettable ballads and soulful classics.
When the second act kicks into gear, the show explodes into a high-octane celebration of Tina’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll anthems. With hits like Nutbush City Limits igniting the stage, you’ll be out of your seat, dancing, singing, and swept up in a wave of unrelenting joy.
Tina Turner didn’t just perform – she commanded the stage, captivating audiences with her raw power, charisma, and unstoppable energy. What’s Love Got To Do With It? channels that magic, creating an unforgettable tribute to a once-in-a-lifetime performer.
Bringing Tina’s music to life is Holly Bannis, whose powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence have won over audiences across the country. Raised in a musical family, Holly’s passion for performing shines and she delivers each song with the heart, energy, and soul that Tina fans know and love.
See her in action at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 15 March.