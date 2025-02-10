Internationally renowned dance-circus company Motionhouse is set to wow audiences at Aberystwyth Arts Centre this Friday, 14 February, with their thrilling new production, Hidden.
The performance is one of the early dates on an extensive premiere tour across the UK and Europe, which will be followed by a second tour starting later next year, with touring continuing into 2027 and beyond.
Hidden explores how, in an increasingly divided world, light can come out of darkness in times of crisis.
Artistic Director Kevin Finnan said: “I’m interested in looking at how, in the darkest moments we face, when our whole world seems to tilt on its axis, humanity can come together to help one other through challenging times. It seems to me that although this aspect of humanity is sometimes hidden, it is a fundamental component of our survival as a species.”
Building on the successes of previous productions, including 2021’s Nobody, which has toured to more than 30 venues since its premiere in 2021, Hidden further develops the company’s unique dance-circus language, absorbing elements from other physical forms and fusing them into a distinctive and visceral movement language.
An extraordinary shape-shifting set will integrate seamlessly with digital projections, instantly transforming the world on stage and creating a ‘living film'.
Finnan: “I’m excited about what we’ve created. We are embracing the relationship between dance, digital and circus in a new way for this production, developing our movement language and exploring new innovations in our use of digital technology. Hidden feels quite different from what we’ve done before. I hope it will be a really beautiful show for audiences.”
Hidden is co-commissioned by FABRIC, Birmingham Hippodrome and Warwick Arts Centre. Created with support from the John Ellerman Foundation and the UK’s innovation agency, Innovate UK.
