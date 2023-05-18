Aberystwyth’s Rebecca Smith-Williams will bring a new show to Ceredigion and Gwynedd.
Triongl, a theatre company based in Cardiff, has announced its new play, Tree, which is touring in May and June.
Triongl is comprised of Valmai Jones, Rebecca Knowles and Rebecca Smith-Williams – and all three founding members will be the actors in the play.
Tree was written by Rebecca Smith Williams, with support and additional writing by Valmai and Rebecca Knowles.
It is a bilingual (Welsh/English) comedy about an environmental activist who takes the local councillor hostage to try and stop the local authority from cutting down a 250-year-old majestic oak tree.
Of course, in true Triongl style, things don’t quite go according to plan.
Triongl specialises in writing new plays about contemporary issues through witty dialogue, physical comedy and poignant drama.
Tree is a thoughtful play on the complexities of climate activism that asks how we can save our communities as well as the planet.
The creative team includes John Rowley as associate director, Ruth Stringer as set and costume designer, Jorge Lizalde as captioning designer and Dan Young as lighting designer.
Rebecca Knowles said: “We can’t wait to take our new play Tree on tour around Wales. We thoroughly enjoyed touring our last production, Margaret and the Tapeworm, which had a very positive response.
“We’ll be touring to village halls as part of the Night Out scheme, and to local theatres. This play combines our passions - theatre, comedy and the environment. The importance of green spaces to communities and the wider issue of the crisis facing the planet has already struck a chord with our collaborators and venues and we feel and hope it also will with our audiences.”
During the tour, post-show talks will be held with wildlife organisations and local community activists about what it means to stand up for what you care about. The information about these will be released soon.
The play will be in both English and Welsh with captioning on stage for those who don’t speak Welsh. Touch tours are available; contact [email protected] for more information.
See Tree at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Thursday and Friday, 1 and 2 June; Tabernacle, MOMA Machynlleth on Saturday, 3 June; Galeri Caernarfon on Tuesday, 6 June; and Neuadd Goffa, Criccieth on Wednesday, 7 June.