In his latest show, ‘Wok Revisited’, Jez Danks attempts a quasi-forensic overview of his many one-man shows since his first Round Studio appearance ‘Wok in Progress’ – now over 20 years ago.
While many are believed to be lost in the mists of time, others are still inexplicably within recall.
Expect to be reunited with some of the old characters: Dai Verse, the farmer turned academic: Eddy, Jez’s long lost half brother from the Valleys: Shane, the amenable planning officer: Pierre, the homesick Parisian, and many more.
Nostalgia will not totally overshadow proceedings: Jez assures us that this show will include “sparkling new material” as well as his trademark stories and original music.
Watch ‘Wok Revisited’ at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 20 November at 7.45pm.
