Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru presents a Welsh adaptation of Rhinoseros by Eugene Ionesco.
This adaptation is by Tywyn’s Manon Steffan Ros and the absurdist masterpiece is as relevant now as ever.
Directed by Steffan Donnelly, it comes to Mwldan in Cardigan on Tuesday, 14 November at 7.30pm.
A rhinoceros thunders through the streets of a quiet village. Everyone is baffled. Where did this terrifying animal come from? But, one by one, the village residents succumb to the new order and transform into beasts.
As the world and the people around him change, the unlikely hero Bérenger clutches on to his identity and refuses to give in – but what is the cost of not conforming?
There are some trigger warnings and an age guidance of 12+. Themes include alcoholism, extremism, hatred, depression and death of an animal. There is also reference to suicide. The production also includes bangs, haze and flashing lights.