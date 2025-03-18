‘Housemates’ tells the story through the real life friendship between Jim Mansell and Alan Duncan. Jim was a Cardiff University student volunteer. Alan was a young man born with Down’s syndrome who had lived as a resident in Cardiff’s Ely Hospital since childhood. All Alan wanted was to live in a house and be in a band. Together they and their friends asked the question “Why can’t learning disabled people live in the community with a bit more help and support?”.