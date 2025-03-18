The acclaimed and hugely popular ‘Housemates’ by Tim Green comes to Aberystwyth Arts Centre from 27-29 March.
The Hijinx/Sherman Theatre co-production tells a remarkable story that took place in 1970’s Cardiff, captured the hearts of audiences and won huge praise from critics; it received five stars from The Observer and The Stage.
In the 1960s, institutionalised care for many learning disabled people was the norm and went largely unchallenged. Many learning disabled people spent their lives in institutions, rarely seeing or encountering the world outside. But in the early 70s, something monumental happened in an unassuming Cardiff house that became a new model for the way learning disabled people are supported.
‘Housemates’ tells the story through the real life friendship between Jim Mansell and Alan Duncan. Jim was a Cardiff University student volunteer. Alan was a young man born with Down’s syndrome who had lived as a resident in Cardiff’s Ely Hospital since childhood. All Alan wanted was to live in a house and be in a band. Together they and their friends asked the question “Why can’t learning disabled people live in the community with a bit more help and support?”.
This deeply moving play is filled with classic 70s hits played live and is performed by a cast of neurodivergent and neurotypical actor-musicians including members of the Hijinx Academy, one of whom, Gareth John, was nominated for the Best Performer in a Play award in The Stage Debut Awards 2024. ‘Housemates’ is co-directed by Sherman Artistic Director Joe Murphy and Hijinx Artistic Director Ben Pettitt-Wade.
Almost all of the original 2024 cast return, including Hijinx actors Gareth John, Lindsay Spellman, Matthew Mullins and Richard Newnham, alongside James Ifan, Caitlin Lavagna, Peter Mooney and Eveangeleis Tudball. This year, they are joined by Emily Ivana Hawkins (A Christmas Carol, O.G. Sherman Theatre).