An Aberaeron-based amateur theatre group for young people and children is putting on a show based on the 2003 film School of Rock.
The show, called A-Stars, will be performed by the youngsters of Aeron Stars at Aberaeron’s Memorial Hall at 7pm on Friday, 17 and Saturday, 18 November.
It will tell a story inspired by the film starring Jack Black, but with ‘a Welsh twist.’
A-Stars writer and founder of Aeron Stars, Rhian Graham, said: “We took inspiration from School of Rock but wanted to give it a Welsh twist. Expect lots of tunes, lots of Welsh humour, and lots of local talent!”
The show will give members of Aeron Stars the chance to show off their creative abilities, including Aeron Stars members Claire Lloyd and April Biggs.
The two Year 8 pupils composed a song called Hopes and Dreams. It will be one of many songs performed as part of the A-Stars show.
Rhian said: “As well as some absolute bangers in the soundtrack, we’re also showcasing the talents of our young composers, Claire Lloyd and April Biggs, who are in Year 8 at Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron. Their song will be played by the live, in-house band.”
This is not the first time Aeron Stars have put on a performance for an audience. Earlier in the year they had a ‘huge success’ performing Aeron’s Got Talent – a talent show inspired by Britain’s Got Talent.
Aeron Stars members also helped in the production of drama group Memorama’s performance of The Little Shop of Horrors.
“We’re all very excited,” Rhian added. “The children have been practising twice a week. Our last show, Aeron’s Got Talent, was a huge success, so doing something a little more challenging has been wonderful.”