On Wednesday, 7 February at 8pm Ad/Lib Cymru presents an evening with one of the world’s top rugby referees, Nigel Owens.
Nigel holds the record for the most number of test matches refereed when he took charge for the final time in 2020 on his 100th test match.
He is one of the most engaging and humorous characters in the game of rugby union and it will be an evening not to miss for any sports fan as he recounts stories from his life and career.
There will also be an opportunity for a Q&A during the second half of the evening hosted by Aberystwyth Arts Centre favourites Ieuan Rhys and Phyl Harries, who recently starred in the summer season show Brassed Off.
Nigel was born and raised on a council estate in Mynyddcerrig in the Gwendraeth Valley. At the age of 16, he picked up a referee whistle, and the rest is history.
He refereed his first international game in 2005 in Osaka between Ireland and Japan.
Nigel made his World Cup debut in 2007 refereeing Argentina vs Georgia.
Owens is the only rugby referee to officiate at three consecutive Heineken Cup finals – the premier club competition in Europe.
Nigel has also refereed a record six Pro14 finals.
In 2015, he refereed the Rugby World Cup Final between New Zealand and Australia at Twickenham.
Nigel refereed at his fourth consecutive Rugby World Cup in Japan in 2019.
Aside from his fantastic rugby refereeing knowledge and skills, rugby fans enjoy Nigel’s firm but fair and often entertaining interaction with the players.
Some of Nigel Owens’ best moments, on-pitch quotes and one-liners include: “This is not soccer – is that clear?” During a Munster vs Bennetton Treviso game, Tobias Botes complained that Munster captain Paul O’Connell wasn’t releasing at the ruck.
Nigel called Botes over, and after saying, “I’m not sure if we’ve met before, but I’m the referee on this field, not you”, he ends with “This is not soccer“.
It’s moments like this that endeared Nigel to fans regardless of club or country.
In December 2020 – as the most-capped referee in world rugby, Nigel brought his 17-year international career to an end.
The November 2020 France vs Italy Autumn Nations Cup game was his 100th and final Test match.
Nigel co-presents S4C’s Jonathan – the rugby-themed Welsh language show hosted by Jonathan Davies.
In November 2008, Owens released his autobiography – Half Time.
In 2017, Nigel was Kirtsy Young’s guest on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs. He also presented a programme for Panorama on eating disorders in men and boys.