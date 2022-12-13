Y Silff (the shelf) brings together a group of artists from Wales who have been given a shelf around which to exhibit.
Curated by painter Sam Vicary, this exhibition is an invitation to the artists to display their work in carefully assembled vignettes or installations, including paintings, drawings, text, prints and ceramics.
The artists taking part are Gilly Booth, Tess Gray, Cathryn Gwynn, Maggie James, Arwel Micah, Flora McLachlan and Jason Rouse.
Sam said: “I’m interested in how we collect inspiration in our studio spaces. The shelf gives the public an insight into that creative process, but it’s also a way people might display their art at home alongside their treasures and other special objects.”
Some artists have chosen to display their ideas alongside work for sale. Others have used it as a platform to present their work.
The exhibition is designed to be a playful take on traditional still life, where artists often use their spaces and objects around them to inspire new work.
“Displayed across two rooms, the exhibition embraces the winter season and offers experienced and budding art collectors plenty of choice,” said gallery manager Anne Cakebread.
“The artwork can literally be bought off the shelf.”
The exhibition runs until Saturday, 28 January at Canfas, Cardigan and the gallery is open from 10.30am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.
Private appointments to visit the shows inside for those nervous about entering a public space or anyone unable to wear a mask can be made by directly emailing [email protected] or phoning 01239 614344.