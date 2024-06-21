A Barmouth theatre present traditional Gwynedd stories, told by Carol Pearce and the Dragon Storytellers.
The tales of magical events, kings and queens, lands lost to the sea and more are brought to life at the Dragon's second Welsh Whisperers event. Hear about .
Carol discovered the power of Story in 2014 at the School of Storytelling, East Sussex. Since then, she has been telling stories in English and Welsh to a variety of audiences. She is also an avid researcher of local history and traditions. Visit www.carolpearcestoryteller.co.uk for more.
This is the second of a year of monthly storytelling events for adults and for children, with other storytellers joining the storytellers to recount captivating tales.
The project is funded through Grymuso Gwynedd, through the UK Government and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund with support also from Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS) on behalf of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA).
Suitable for ages 12 - 120, see the show on Saturday, 29 June at 7pm.