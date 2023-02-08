AN appeal has been launched to honour a globally renowned harpist at the international festival where he was the president.
During his stellar career, the late Dr Osian Ellis CBE played in the world’s finest concert venues and rubbed shoulders with film stars like the Oscar-winning actor Hugh Griffith, Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor.
Dr Ellis, a native of Ffynnongroyw who lived in Pwllheli until his death, was for many years the Principal Harpist with the London Symphony Orchestra.
He died during the Covid-19 pandemic aged 92 and as a result, many of his friends and admirers did not have an opportunity of paying their respects to him. But his contribution to harp playing and Welsh music will be recognised at the fifth Wales International Harp Festival organised by Canolfan Gerdd William Mathias, to be staged at Galeri Caernarfon from 5 to11 April.
The Osian Ellis Prizes totalling £8,000 will be awarded to the winners of the Chief Musician or Pencerdd competition for young harpists, born on or after September 1,1987.
Festival director Elinor Bennett, herself a former pupil of Osian Ellis, said: “As a token of appreciation of his musical legacy, the Wales International Harp Festival is dedicating the Pencerdd or Chief Musician Competition for young harpists, to his memory and an appeal has been launched to raise funds towards the main competition prizes.”
“We have closed the entries for this competition and we expect 18 harpists from eight countries from right around the world to take part. Entries have been received from Japan, the USA and even from an Australian harpist.
“It really is very heartening to see so much interest being taken in the harp and in our festival.”
Elinor Bennett said entries for the other competitions are still being accepted and she expects more than 100 harpists will be taking part at the festival.
She says contributions towards the prizes will be welcomed from anyone who wishes to recognise Osian Ellis as one of the greatest harpists of all time. By supporting young harpists, Osian’s friends, colleagues and followers can show their appreciation of his work and ensure that future generations will remember his great contribution to music internationally,” she said.
As well as being the Professor of the Harp at the Royal Academy , he collaborated with leading British composer Benjamin Britten who wrote music especially for him.
Contributions towards the Pencerdd competition can be made online at the Wales Harp Festival website at https://bit.ly/3HzoYD0.