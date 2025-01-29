Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club host their St David’s Day Charity Concert at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 28 February, with a swathe of Welsh talent.
Ioan Guile compères, and Elinor Powell’s Sgarmes, Seindorf Arian Aberystwyth Silver Band, Côr Meibion y Mynydd, Côr ABC, and Ensembl Telynau Ysgolion Ceredigion Schools Harp Ensemble will perform.
Ardal Aberystywth Rotary Club member and organising committee chair, Geraint Evans, said: “Everyone involved is looking forward to what, I am sure will be another memorable St David's Day Concert celebrating our Welsh culture.
“Please come along and join us in celebrating this very important day, help us raise funds for good causes and enjoy some good old-fashioned Welsh hwyl!”
Tickets are on sale now at Aberystwyth Art Centre.