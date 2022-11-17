Art with strong ties to Jamaica
Two new and interesting exhibitions have opened in Storiel, Bangor, which bring together elements of Welsh, Jamaican and other cultures within the unique perspective of artists Audrey West and Gareth Griffith.
Both Audrey and Gareth have a strong connection with Jamaica.
Audrey was born in Jamaica and came to the UK in 1962 as part of the Windrush Generation and Gareth taught art there.
In the exhibition, A Cappella Storiel: Redemption Songs, Audrey’s work is a creative expression that explores conflicts around history and relationship, memory and pain, religion and joy.
Audrey’s paintings are playful, therapeutic and also a disciplined exploration of personal and cultural stories.
Audrey explains: “My ambition is to build a cathedral of remembrance around the sufferings and triumphs over transatlantic chattel enslavement, whilst interrogating cultural icons.
“Meanwhile, I sketch towards this imaginary with available spaces.
“In this gallery at Storiel I intend to create a sense of chapel evoking a reflective and calming environment, amidst truth telling.
“Mixed media includes portraits, seascapes, found objects and sound recordings that articulate symbols of personal and collective trajectories.”
In the Artist’s Room exhibition, Gareth, who is joint winner of this year’s BEEP Painting Award, delves into recent work from the studio and the practice of continuous exploration; of internal and external space and a celebration of the artistic process.
Gareth said about his exhibition: “This is about my life and experiences. What has happened to me. What I’ve experienced. What else is there? I just try and make things work. It’s also a matter of paying tribute.”
Both exhibitions are open until the end of the year at Storiel, Bangor, which is open Tuesday to Saturday, 11am to 5pm.
For more information, visit www.storiel.cymru or call 01248 353 368.
