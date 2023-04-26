Artists Carole King and Glenn Ibbitson return to the Seagull in Cardigan with a selection of works representing their interest in printmaking.
For the last 15 years, they have been making prints in their studio in Newcastle Emlyn, which is equipped with an etching press and a screen-printing bed, enabling them to produce serigraphs, dry point and collagraphs.
As well as producing prints for wall display, Carole combines her carefully designed repeat pattern papers with her bookbinding skills to produce beautifully crafted hand-made books.
Glenn will be showing serigraphs and a series of dry point prints entitled Fragile Creatures, representing figures who for one brief moment captured a ray of limelight, but who have now slipped forgotten into the shadows of time and exist now only as footnotes in other people’s biographies.
Carole King and Glenn Ibbitson: Pressed and Bound, runs from 3 to 27 May. The gallery is open Wednesday to Saturday, from 11am to 4pm.
There will be a poetry evening on Thursday, 18 May at 6.30pm featuring Simone Mansell Broome.