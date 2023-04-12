Artist Jill Impey as her character, Lucida, hosted a second event at the Dragon Theatre in Barmouth recently.
Attendees were invited to participate in a creative workshop after viewing Jill’s short film, The Weather Report.
The workshop was attended by members of the Down with the Arts group, and participants enjoyed engaging in collage, creative writing and collaborative learning.
As part of the event, a group poem was created which focused on themes of connection, environmental and social justice.
“The poem was deeply meaningful to those who participated, and some shared that they felt strongly connected to the issues and messages expressed in the poem,” said Jill.
“Overall, the event was a great success and demonstrated the power of art in bringing people together.”
For those interested in attending Down with the Arts sessions, the next one is on 21 April and every two weeks after that until 14 July.
The Friday sessions take place from 10am to 12.30pm with breaks for school holidays.
To learn more about Jill’s work, visit jillimpey.com and for Down with the Arts contact the Dragon Theatre and Barmouth Community Centre on 01341 281697 or [email protected]