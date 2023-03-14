When Earth Speaks, a drawing performance by Miranda Whall, will take shape at Aberystwyth Arts Centre from today.
The performance is being made for an NERC X Disciplinary Hopping Research Project: Planetary Multispecies Politics in Action.
The performance seeks to explore the project’s key questions: how can multi-species planetary politics be more readily revealed, multiplied, and engaged by both academics and members of the public? And how can multi-species politics, ethics and aesthetics emerge through collaborative reimagining?
Over a number of days, artist Miranda Whall will be drawing the data emitted from 12 Agrisensors over a month.
The Agrisensor network registers and records the imperceptible fluctuations in soil temperature and soil moisture every 15 minutes, continuously.
The finished drawing will contain 3,968 numbers (approximately 27,776 digits) emitted over 744 hours (31 days). The 12 Agrisensors are installed in the earth on the Cambrian Mountains plateau, managed by Pwllpeiran Upland Research Centre, known as the Ffridd at around 600m.
The sensor network was established during a NERC X Discipline Hopping Research Project; Making the Invisible Visible: Instrumenting and Interpreting an Upland Landscape for Climate Change Resilience, December-March 2022.
The durational drawing performance aims to generate a greater awareness and new perspective not only of the soil conditions, in this case over one month, but to directly engage with multi-species entanglement, human and non-human interconnectedness.
The performance times and dates are 9.30am to 4.30pm, Wednesday and Thursday, 15 and 16 March, and Tuesday and Wednesday, 21 and 22 March.