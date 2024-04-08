Aberystwyth Printmakers mark their 20th anniversary with an exhibition and a booklet of images.
Besides supporting and encouraging each member with exposure, opportunities and feedback, the Aberystwyth Printmakers have held at least one major exhibition per year and members’ works have been shown in local and international galleries.
Stuart Evans, one of the directors of Aberystwyth Printmakers, said: “From the very start we wanted this to be an open access group, available for anyone to join who showed an interest in print making. Anyone could join, whether they were a new comer or a professional.
Every year we organise an education programme of print workshops and master classes, lead by the best local and International print makers.”
Over the past few years Aberystwyth Printmakers have organised various collaborative print projects including shows in Vermont USA, Wharepuke in New Zealand, The Hong Kong Graphic Arts Fiesta and in Brisbane, Australia
Judy Macklin, another Aberystwyth Printmakers director, has instigated projects which relate to relevant contemporary issues. These have included collaborative projects with print makers in New Zealand focusing on wellbeing, climate change, sustainability, environmental concerns and recycling. Recent themes have included river pollution, deforestation, alternative energy and language.
Master Printer Paul Croft has been working annually with chosen artists to produce a series of images, which are available as part of the fundraising efforts for Aberystwyth Printmakers.
Mary Lloyd Jones, Ian Phillips, Gini Wade, Stuart Evans, Ruth Jen Evans, Shiani Rhys-James, Flora MacLachlan, Pete Monaghan and Kim James Williams have all worked with Paul, to build up what has become know and the Aberystwyth Printmakers Collectors Club Prints. Copies of some are still available.
Stuarts added: “This exhibition showcases works which reflect the nature and diversity of the group. There is something for everyone. It is a real joy and inspiring. It’s worth visiting the beautiful gallery too, as there is also a great cafe.”
The exhibition at Mid Wales Art Centre, Caersws runs until 19 May. Entry is free and it is open from 11am-4pm, Thursday to Sunday, but do check their website to make sure.