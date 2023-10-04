Cletwr in Tre’r-ddôl has been host to exhibitions by local artists since it opened in the old service station 10 years ago.
Since then a total of 31 artists have held individual exhibitions, 21 people have displayed their work on the high ‘textile’ wall, and another 27 artists have taken part in open exhibitions and in group shows.
All of this is organised by a group of volunteers who are dedicated to making Cletwr, the popular community owned shop and café, a place to be visited by people interested in visual art.
Chloe Birds, who manages Cletwr and who trained as an artist herself, said: “We are lucky to have incredible talent in the area, and I am so proud to be involved with an organisation that celebrates and embraces the visual arts.
“I have had the opportunity to meet some wonderful artists and look forward to witnessing our future exhibitions here at Cletwr!”
To celebrate 10 years since Cletwr opened it was decided to invite all the artists who have had individual shows to send in one piece of work. Of course, size had to be a limitation.
The response has been enthusiastic and work by 29 artists is on show at Cletwr until the beginning of January.
The variety of work – painting in many media, different types of prints, collage, photography, and textile – shows the range of work that has been exhibited over the years.
The exhibition, A Creative Community, opens on 19 October and displays some of the most exciting work produced in the area and especially in the Dyfi Valley.