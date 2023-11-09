An award-winning author will read from her latest novel at the Cellar Bards this weekend.
Carly Holmes is special guest at the spoken word event on Friday, 17 November at The Cellar in Cardigan. Doors and the bar open at 7.30pm.
Carly will be reading from Crow Face Doll Face, just launched by Honno, which is described by the publishers as “an uncanny, brooding tale of domestic disturbances, dysfunctional families, flawed mothers, and unfulfilled dreams”.
Her debut novel, The Scrapbook (2014), was shortlisted for the International Rubery Book Award. Her short story collection, Figurehead (2018), was published by Tartarus Press in limited-edition hardback and then by Parthian in paperback, to critical acclaim.
Carly’s award-winning stories have appeared in numerous journals and anthologies such as Ambit, The Lonely Crowd, The Ghastling and Uncertainties, and have twice appeared in Ellen Datlow’s Best Horror of the Year anthology series.
“I can’t think of anyone who’s currently writing more assuredly, or more enjoyably, in the fantastical tradition of Angela Carter, Emma Tennant and Elizabeth Bowen,” says Steve Duffy on the cover of the latest novel.
The Cellar Bards welcome writers of poetry, short stories, micro-fiction and novels to the open mic. People who want to read their own work, or favourite pieces from other writers, can put their names down at the door on the night.
Or go along to listen to some great guests, plus a variety of spoken word performances from talented regulars.
See The Cellar Bards Facebook or X pages for more information.