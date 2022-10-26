Author will read from new novel at launch event tonight
Friday 4th November 2022 4:00 pm
Author Jane Blank will introduce her latest, best-selling novel in Tregaron tonight, Friday.
Around 150 people will be able to attend the free event at Canolfan Rhiannon, where Jane will read extracts from Nanteos: The Dipping Pool, where Rhiannon Evans will also introduce her seasonal jewellery collection.
The double launch will take place this Friday, 4 November, from 6pm to 8pm.
