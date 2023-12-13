Friends of Ceredigion Museum present a feast for the ears and a shock to the system on Mad Friday.
The Bah Humbug Hooley with Tongue ‘n’ Groove takes place on 22 December at 8pm.
No Christmas tunes will be harmed at this event!
Sarah Morton, Ceredigion Museum events manager, has been at it again, organising the perfect prelude to the festive season.
Roll in and prepare to dance your way to Christmas. Local band Tongue ‘n’ Groove have won the hearts of audiences in Aberystwyth with their classic renditions of some amazing danceable tunes.
A high energy show is guaranteed featuring an eclectic and eccentric crowd-pleasing set.
Carrie Canham, Ceredigion Museum curator said: “Besides the spectacular entertainment, in joining us you will be contributing to the efforts to keep a late Bronze Age treasure hoard discovered in Llangeitho in Ceredigion.
“The Friends of Ceredigion Museum are in the process of raising £4,200 to acquire the hoard, unearthed in 2020. So, dust off your dancing shoes, don your reindeer ears, get ready to raffle and celebrate Mad Friday in style.”
Singer Bethan Bennet said: “We love playing at the entertainment centre that is the Coliseum and wanted to do a fundraiser for the Friends of the Museum.
“They accomplish such a great job in maintaining the varied heritage of the county of Ceredigion.
“As a trained archaeologist, helping raise funds to help keep the Llangeitho treasure hoards in Ceredigion made so much sense. Let’s raise the roof.”
Tongue ‘n’ Groove promise a wild night of music laughter and song, featuring special guest DJ Badly, and there will be a complimentary glass of fizz on arrival.
This promises to be a humdinger of a Bah Humbug Hooley Boogie.