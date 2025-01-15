Theatr Derek Williams in Bala presents an unforgettable fundraising night of dazzling performances and unmissable entertainment at Noson Ddrag / Drag Night on 24 January.
Featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race star Actavia and the sensational queen Rodger, this is your chance to witness world-class drag talent up close and personal in a fabulous setting.
Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.
A fully stocked bar will be available for drinks during the show.
Funds raised from this event will support Cylch Garn Bach Tryweryn.
Come show your support, enjoy incredible performances, and have an amazing night out!
Get ready for a night of fierce performances, glitter, and joy. Grab your tickets now before they sell out!
For further details, please visit Theatr Derek Williams’ official website.