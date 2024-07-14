‘Welsh Whisperers: Story Circle’ is at Barmouth’s Dragon Theatre on Saturday, 20 July (7pm).
Join the Dragon Storytellers in the Story Circle and listen to their stories about Barmouth and beyond.
Some stories are traditional, others have been written especially for the Welsh Whisperers Storytelling project.
As well as listening to the stories on offer, everyone is warmly invited to share a story of their own if they wish, in the Welsh language, bilingually or in English. Anyone who would like to do this is asked to tell the story without paper/screen, and storytellers will be limited to 10 minutes or less, to give everyone the opportunity to tell their stories.
The project is funded through one of Menter Môn's programmes, Grymuso Gwynedd, which has been funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, with financial support also from Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS) on behalf of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA).
Suitable for age 12-120, this event is free.