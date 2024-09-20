The Dragon Theatre, Barmouth host a paranormal investigation and Bwncath this October.
Haunted echoes will conduct the paranormal investigation on 19 October.
The imposing building that houses the theatre was constructed in the 1890s as an English congregational chapel.
This imposing, converted Victorian chapel houses a 186-seat traditional theatre auditorium, plus several other function and community meeting rooms including a second studio stage. Unexplained dark fleeting shadows wander the building, and strange breezes and so much more have been felt by visitors to this place of worship and entertainment.
This event is for over 18’s only.
Refreshments will be provided and there will be an experienced professional team to guide you through your event.
Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/paranormal-investigation-at-the-dragon-theatre-tickets-1005105927887.
On Friday, 25 October, Bwncath, the Welsh-language contemporary folk band from Caernarfon, take to the stage.
Formed in 2014, Bwncath released their first album in the summer of 2017.
Doors open at 7pm and tickets are available from the venue.