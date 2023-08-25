Talented young actors in Barmouth wowed a specially-invited audience as they staged a Show in Two Days at the Dragon Theatre.
A group of performers aged eight to 12 years old – with the help of professional actor Julian Evans, of Llwyngwril – put on their show on Tuesday, 22 August after just two rehearsals.
The bilingual performance included songs, dances, monologues, poems and short scenes – all around the theme of ‘Back to School’.
The project was free for Gwynedd residents as part of the council’s Summer of Fun initiative.
The Dragon Theatre’s weekly Drama Clubs for young people begin again on Wednesday, 6 September, culminating in a show on Friday, 20 October.
Children aged five to eight can join the Little Dragons, which runs from 4.15pm until 4.45pm; those aged nine and above can join Drama Club, which runs from 5pm until 6.30pm.