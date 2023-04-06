Tricia: Firstly, because I like doing bonkers things. But for me, it's to prove to myself that with my sight loss I can still do stuff and that I'm not sight loss Tricia, I'm Tricia with sight loss – because a lot of people do label you. I also want to get it out there that people that have got sight loss can still do whatever they want to do, obviously, apart from driving. So, for me, it's proving to myself that I can do it, getting some of ‘me’ back and trying to get that confidence back.. I wouldn't want to do it with anybody but Cathie because she's the tonic to my gin..