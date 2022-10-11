Caryl Lewis, another headline author working in Welsh and English, will be discussing the differences and challenges of writing in two languages, for adults and children, books, film and TV. She will also read from her new children’s book published by Penguin, The Boy Who Dreamed Dragons, her novel Drift –Aberaeron’s top selling hardback of the year – and her Pan MacMillan published pumpkin adventure Seed, published as Hedyn in Welsh by Y Lolfa.